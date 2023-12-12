Former Ms. Money in the Bank drops ominous message after being spotted with Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch had a very interesting 2023 in WWE. Her latest feud is no exception. After a short-lived but stellar NXT Women's Championship reign, the Irish star is looking to settle an old score with Nia Jax.

On social media, a fan spotted Nikki Cross lurking in the background when the camera was on The Man backstage.

Nikki Cross, a former Women's Champion in WWE, has been rather under-utilized of late. Cross shared the fan's post and claimed that it feels like high school again as she is that "weird kid" beside the locker:

"The weird kid at the school lockers all over again," Cross wrote on Instagram, and even added a devil emoji along with it.

Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross on WWE RAW.

The Scottish star's use of the devil emoji might have simply been a light-hearted addition to her Instagram story, but Cross is known for her unhinged persona. It remains to be seen if she will be used in some fashion in any major storylines going forward.

Vince Russo is convinced WWE is punishing Nikki Cross

In 2021, Nikki Cross introduced a new superhero gimmick. This catapulted her to main event status, albeit briefly. She won the Money in the Bank contract and cashed in to become the RAW Women's Champion.

However, Charlotte Flair defeated her and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat to regain the belt at SummerSlam, and that was that for the Scottish star's run as a main event player.

On a recent episode of Vince Russo's podcast The Brand, he brought up Nikki Cross and her current situation on Monday nights:

"This is getting up there I think to one of the biggest ribs in the history of professional wrestling, Nikki Cross. Bro, you know Nikki was complaining about not being on TV, not doing anything with my character, said something to the wrong person. So, now Stevie they fly her to every freaking RAW to just walk around like a zombie and nobody paying attention. This has to be the biggest rib in history," he said.

Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch have not indulged in a feud yet. The former still has not faced many superstars on the roster in full-fledged storylines.

Do you think Nikki Cross will spark a rivalry on television in the coming weeks? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

