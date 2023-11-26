"One of the biggest ribs in the history of professional wrestling" - WWE is punishing top superstar, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes WWE is punishing former RAW Women's Champion Nikki Cross.

The 34-year-old joined the Stamford-based company in 2016. Two years later, she made her main roster debut. She has since won the RAW Women's Championship, the 24/7 Title, and the Women's Tag Team Championship. Cross also won the 2021 Women's Money in the Bank contract. However, the RAW star has not been booked in any significant storyline lately.

Speaking on his The Brand podcast, Russo claimed WWE was punishing Cross for complaining about her booking.

"This is getting up there I think to one of the biggest ribs in the history of professional wrestling, Nikki Cross. Bro, you know Nikki was complaining about not being on TV, not doing anything with my character, said something to the wrong person. So, now Stevie they fly her to every freaking RAW to just walk around like a zombie and nobody paying attention. This has to be the biggest rib in history," he said. [From 0:00 - 0:33]

Nikki Cross has not competed on WWE RAW in 20 days

Over the past four months, Nikki Cross only competed three times on Monday Night RAW. Her last in-ring appearance came 20 days ago when she participated in a Battle Royal for a chance to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

Meanwhile, the former RAW Women's Champion has competed more on Main Event. She wrestled six matches on the show between August and October. The 34-year-old currently has a four-match winning streak on Main Event.

Cross has not wrestled on a premium live event for nearly nine months. Her last PLE in-ring appearance came in February when she participated in the Women's Elimination Chamber match, which Asuka won.

