Former multi-time Women's Champion sends fans a cryptic message after missing WWE RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW was quite solid, with a few great matches. However, there were some notable absentees. Among them is Asuka, who hasn't been on television since WrestleMania 39.

The Empress of Tomorrow challenged Bianca Belair for the WWE RAW Women's Championship on Night 2 of the event but was unsuccessful. While The EST has moved on to her next feud, what's next for Asuka is unknown.

After tonight's episode of the red brand, the three-time Women's Champion took to Twitter to send a message to fans. She knows they miss her. Asuka posted it with an image of her painted face as an incomplete jigsaw puzzle covering her skull.

"I know you guys miss me," tweeted Asuka.

This could signal an even darker version of her current persona. Asuka tweeted another cryptic message, stating that she knows her followers.

Becky Lynch also did not appear on tonight's episode of WWE RAW due to a minor injury. She will be back soon, but the same cannot be guaranteed for Asuka. It will be interesting to see what she does whenever she returns to television.

Asuka could leave WWE RAW in less than two weeks

There are several possibilities waiting for Asuka, with a rematch against Bianca Belair being one of them. However, she could also move to SmackDown, with this year's Draft designed to "change the game."

A brand switch for The Empress of Tomorrow would improve the Friday Night Show's women's division tenfold. Asuka can feud with Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship, although another world title defeat could be detrimental to her.

She could even form a potential alliance to help bolster the Women's Tag Team Championship scene. A reunion with Kairi Sane is not impossible, with the former WWE RAW star saying the door is open for a return to the company.

Whichever brand she lands on, Vince McMahon and Triple H must ensure Asuka's talents are well utilized.

