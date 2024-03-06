Former multi-time WWE Champion teases a huge return ahead of WrestleMania 40

A former multi-time WWE Champion has teased returning to the company ahead of WrestleMania 40. The superstar in question is John Cena.

Cena is a 16-time World Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. His last match in the company was against Solo Sikoa at the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, which The Cenation Leader lost convincingly.

After a devastating loss to The Enforcer, Cena bowed to the WWE Universe, as his latest run ended.

Speaking on ESPN's First Take, the former WWE Champion teased a potential return. He seemingly remains hopeful of appearing at WrestleMania 40.

"So it depends. It depends. If we're talking WrestleMania 40, crossing my fingers, I hope jorts, I don't care. If we're talking about First Take, I will do my best to put on a waistcoat," said Cena.

Watch John Cena tease his return ahead of WrestleMania 40:

John Cena revealed why he verbally destroyed Austin Theory before WWE WrestleMania 39

John Cena has opened up about verbally destroying Austin Theory in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39.

At the show, Cena was unsuccessful in his attempt to beat Theory for the United States Championship.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Cena had high praise for Theory.

"I was really close to the chest with Austin Theory when we were able to go back and forth verbally. I see so much potential in him, and I wanna shake him and be like, 'You're gonna learn all this stuff. I just wish you would learn it today,'" said Cena.

During Cena's last run in the company, he was involved in a feud with The Bloodline. It remains to be seen if there are plans to bring back the 16-time World Champion.

