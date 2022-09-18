Former NBA star acknowledges Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Former NBA player Dwight Howard recently acknowledged Roman Reigns and The Bloodline via Instagram.

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in the world of sports entertainment and is the head of the strongest stable in WWE called The Bloodline. Recently, the group added another member and proud Samoan, Solo Sikoa, who is the current NXT North American Champion.

In July 2022, Dwight Howard took part in a WWE Tryout during SummerSlam weekend. Howard is currently looking to transition from the NBA to WWE. Recently, the 36-year-old NBA star cut a promo through his Instagram account, where he also acknowledged The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline:

"Dwight Howard cutting @WWE promos acknowledging @WWERomanReigns & “The Bloodline.” “IG Acknowledge Me...The Bloodline is here,” says @DwightHoward.#LakeShow #NBATwitter #WWERaw #SmackDown"

Howard is currently a free agent who is looking to get signed by WWE. The promo might indicate his interest in joining the dominant faction upon arrival. Currently. the stable only has one member who is outside the Anoa'i family, Sami Zayn.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline made Sami Zayn an honourary member

The Bloodline is currently covered in gold with Reigns holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and The Usos as the Undisputed WWE tag team champions. In recent months, Sami Zayn tried to get included in the stable but failed on several occasions.

The Tribal Chief finally acknowledged Zayn and his efforts towards the group. In the weeks building up to Clash at The Castle, the former Intercontinental champion put his body on the line on numerous occasions to protect Roman Reigns from the number one contender, Drew McIntyre.

Last week, Paul Heyman acknowledged Sami Zayn on social media for his valiant efforts to protect the stable. Solo Sikoa, who recently joined the stable, also acknowledged Zayn when he took a chair shot in the back from The Chosen One during a brawl.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Liberator assisted Sikoa during his championship match against Madcap Moss on SmackDown. Currently, every member except Jey Uso has found Zayn to be a trustworthy member. It will be interesting to see what transpires between Jey and Sami in the coming weeks.

Do you think The Bloodline will turn on Zayn? Sound off in the comments section below!

