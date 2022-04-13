"Man, what if?" - Former NXT Champion names Roman Reigns among stars he would like to wrestle

Following his main roster call-up, former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa has expressed his desire to wrestle several superstars, including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Ciampa was recently brought up to RAW following a long stint in NXT. While finishing up with the developmental brand, he was involved in a feud between Bron Breakker and Dolph Ziggler. He also took on Tony D'Angelo at NXT Stand & Deliver in a losing effort.

In an interview with United Kingdom publication Metro, Tommaso spoke about several superstars he'd like to face now that he's on WWE's main roster. Names like Edge and Roman Reigns came up, along with Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles, who Ciampa says he has never wrestled in a singles match.

"There’s so many people that I can look at right now on those Raw and Smackdown rosters and think ‘man, what if?’,” Ciampa said. “I haven’t been in the ring with so many of them. Whether it’s Edge or Rey Mysterio, I’ve never really had a singles match with AJ Styles, stuff with Roman Reigns. There’s so many, you can just go down the list forever and ever."

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the former DIY member was involved in a backstage segment with Kevin Owens and Ezekiel.

Tommaso Ciampa is open to new things on the main roster after his move from NXT

Although Tommaso Ciampa was known for his serious gimmick during his run with NXT, he is not opposed to making a change.

When asked in the interview by Metro if he would ever consider having a comedy gimmick in WWE, the former NXT Champion said that he would be open to the idea, given that it may not be permanent.

Whatever I’m asked to do. If comedy is in my future, whatever it is, I don’t know – I just look at it like, there’s no ending to this. So, if I do comedy for a couple of months, it doesn’t mean after that I can’t go back and do something else I might enjoy. There’s no ending," Tommaso Ciampa said.

It remains to be seen what will be in store for Ciampa on RAW in the weeks to come. Now that he is on the main roster, there are many potential feuds and storylines he can be a part of, including one against The Tribal Chief.

