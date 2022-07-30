"I think it was starting to work for me under Vince"- Former NXT Champion on Triple H taking over WWE creative (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Ciampa shared his thoughts on Triple H taking over the reins of the creative department from Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon recently announced his retirement from WWE. Following his departure, The Game was appointed as the head of the creative department.

Ciampa shared his thoughts on the situation during an exclusive interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling. The former NXT Champion stated that the change in the company's hierarchy doesn't mean much to him as he's focused on himself:

"I feel very much business as usual. I mean, you control what you control, right? That's been my MO and it's how I applied myself when he was in charge of NXT," said Ciampa. "Control what you can control, work your b*tt off, how you look, you healthy, are you physically there, are you mentally there, are you cutting good promos. Everything else kind of sorts itself. The opportunities come, and you make the most of them. You gotta hit a home run every time you're up a bat."

Ciampa added that things were starting to click for him under Vince McMahon. He continued that he doesn't expect it to change much as Triple H is already familiar with his work:

"That worked for me in NXT, and I think it was starting to work for me under Vince. I don't think anything has changed now it's Triple H and I know it works for him just because I've kind of been there and done that. So yeah, I just got to keep doing what I'm doing. I don't feel like I need to change much and then hopefully opportunities just get bigger and bigger as time goes," he added. (from 3:46 to 4:37)

Triple H played an important role in shaping Ciampa's WWE career

Ciampa is one of the biggest representatives of the black and gold era of NXT, a brand that was spearheaded by Triple H. The Blackheart spent nearly seven years on WWE's third brand, during which he won the NXT Tag Team title once and the NXT Championship twice.

According to Ciampa, The Game had an influence on shaping Ciampa's career. A moment that tugged the heart-strings of many fans was when Triple H came out to hug the Sicilian Psychopath during his NXT 2.0 exit.

The Game was present at The Blackheart's final NXT match, despite suffering a near-fatal health scare last year. Ciampa battled against Tony D'Angelo in his last match on NXT.

