Former Presidential and NYC Mayoral Candidate Andrew Yang Seemingly Threatens Legal Fight with WWE

Last year, former Presidential Candidate and Entrepreneur Andrew Yang made comments regarding WWE's practice of signing wrestlers as independent contractors, rather than full-time employees. In a recent tweet, he made it clear that he's still concerned about this topic.

While this approach is seen in multiple promotions around the world, there has been much debate in recent years as to whether WWE Superstars are "misclassified" as independent contractors.

Today, Andrew Yang went after WWE again with a post on Twitter. He called for wrestlers who have worked with the company to contact him and a lawyer so they can go after WWE:

"Had a call with the Department of Labor," wrote Yang. "If you are a current or former @WWE performer who feels you were misclassified as an independent contractor contact @lkmiddleb and let’s get you what Vince owes you. Been a long time coming but this storyline is real."

Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 @AndrewYang Had a call with the Department of Labor. If you are a current or former @WWE performer who feels you were misclassified as an independent contractor contact @lkmiddleb and let’s get you what Vince owes you. Been a long time coming but this storyline is real. Had a call with the Department of Labor. If you are a current or former @WWE performer who feels you were misclassified as an independent contractor contact @lkmiddleb and let’s get you what Vince owes you. Been a long time coming but this storyline is real.

In the past, Andrew Yang called out WWE's practices, suggesting it was unjust for WWE to control the likeness of a Superstar for an extended period of time.

Likewise, last year during an appearance on CNN, Yang said that he would assist then-candidate Joe Biden's administration in going after WWE:

"I'll do whatever Joe and Kamala help us get to the next age in our country's history," said Yang. "The post you're talking about was my catogorizing the misclassification of professional wrestlers as independent contractors, which is completely ridiculous. Given that the WWE controls their name and likeness for years and controls their activities in many ways. But anything that Joe and Kamala have for me that they think will help move the country forward, I would love to help." - Andrew Yang, h/t Sportskeeda

Andrew Yang has previously targeted WWE's social media policy

Last year, WWE came under significant fire for a radical change in its social media policy. The company decided that Superstars were no longer allowed to engage with third-party social media sites like Cameo, Twitch, and TikTok. These changes meant that it was nearly impossible for wrestlers to use their names and likenesses to make money on third-party platforms.

Andrew Yang has become one of the most outspoken critics of this measure:

Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 @AndrewYang Come on Vince - you’ve already deprived the folks breaking their backs for you of healthcare, security, recovery time, retirement benefits and fair treatment re: licenses and royalties. At least let them make a living off their own names. Many of them need it. Come on Vince - you’ve already deprived the folks breaking their backs for you of healthcare, security, recovery time, retirement benefits and fair treatment re: licenses and royalties. At least let them make a living off their own names. Many of them need it.

Also Read

WWE seemingly has a legal fight on its hands with Andrew Yang and his allies. Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

Vince Russo makes an offer to Vince McMahon himself right here. Check it out, bro!

Edited by Colin Tessier