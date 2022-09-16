Former RAW Superstar explains why Braun Strowman destroyed four tag-teams on his WWE return (Exclusive)

A couple of weeks ago, Braun Strowman made his return to RAW. The Monster Among Men came out during a four-way tag team match and destroyed everyone he could get his hands on.

Former WWE Superstar EC3, who also co-founded Control Your Narrative alongside Braun Strowman, gave his take on Strowman's return on the Red brand.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 explained why Braun Strowman taking out four-tag teams single-handedly wasn't a big deal.

"Did they sacrifice four tag-teams or is this just that this will be a real quick, explosive way to reintroduce him and you know, there's eight people that are fairly good at falling down to make it look good and then we'll see what happens later. It didn't seem like there's a lot of hindsight or plans long term, it just seemed like... here's a quick way to get him back going where it was, boom, throw it out there," said EC3.

He added that Vince McMahon would have been happy to sacrifice many more to build up a monster:

"I do think that too with the change in leadership, leadership and things like that, Vince [McMahon] would have no problem sacrificing twenty tag-teams to make a point on one guy I think Triple H would want to build credibility in the tag-team division." [ 3:22 to 4:09]

EC3 responds to Vince Russo not being a fan of Braun Strowman's re-debut on WWE RAW

During the show, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he wasn't a fan of how Braun Strowman's return was handled, the Monster Among Men coming out during a tag-team match and destroying a number of wrestlers.

EC3 responded and said that he didn't completely agree and that there could be other reasons why the return was done in this way.

He also pointed out that the video of the segment did well on YouTube:

"Look, what's old is new, isn't that the case? So if it ain't broke, I guess you don't fix it or you just don't find a better idea. I would say too, I'm the reverse and in the hindsight of that I believe the brashness of a Braun would tell me it got over two million YouTube views in the first hour so that's a success in one way that maybe we don't look at it like that," EC3 said. [1:50 to 2:17]

