Former RAW Superstar feels WWE might have sent a secret "message" during Braun Strowman's return (Exclusive)

EC3 has shared some interesting thoughts regarding Braun Strowman's return to WWE on RAW. He claimed The Monster Among Men's attack on tag teams could have been a secret message.

Strowman has been on a roll since his return a couple of weeks ago. He interrupted a four-way tag team match on the red brand, laying waste to everyone he could get his massive hands on. He also appeared on SmackDown last week and similarly destroyed Alpha Academy.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE Superstar EC3 was asked if WWE had made the tag team division look weak with how Strowman's return was booked.

The former RAW and IMPACT star denied the possibility and said that most fans would only remember what Strowman had done, not who he had destroyed.

"I think because you get one shot at a reintroduction, that we will be forgetting in hindsight who actually was destroyed in the process. It's more about who's destroying them so they can get a free pass and I don't think the common casual fans are going to say these tags-teams have no credibility now that they got run over by one man. I think they'll be like, 'Ah, cool. What's next?'" EC3 said.

EC3 also felt that WWE might have been sending a message to the tag team division to step up:

"Maybe there's an issue and maybe they don't have faith in the actual tag-teams and it's kind of a message to the tag-teams... step up because if you don't, we're just gonna feed you to the monster," he added. [4:42 to 5:22]

EC3 and Braun Strowman were a part of Control Your Narrative

After his release from WWE in 2020, EC3 formed Control Your Narrative.

The promotion's first pay-per-view, Free The Narrative, took place in May, where EC3 defeated another former WWE star, Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder).

Braun Strowman made his debut for the promotion at Free The Narrative 2, defeating EC3.

Earlier this year, a Control Your Narrative show was announced in February, and multiple tapings were held. However, with Strowman back in WWE, it looks like he won't be a part of the promotion in the future.

