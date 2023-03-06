Former RAW Tag Team Champion questions WWE's past booking of Roman Reigns 

Despite being presented as WWE's poster boy, Roman Reigns' booking at the start of his singles career created a problem for the company's higher-ups as he was rejected by a strong percentage of the fanbase.

Presented as a clean-cut, smiling good guy who never seemed to lose a big match, fans dismissed Roman as the next face of the company for almost five years as it became clear he had been handpicked as the future of WWE.

Speaking on his FTR podcast, former WWE Superstar Dax Harwood (a.k.a Scott Dawson) stated that the company's poor booking hindered Roman Reigns' inevitable rise to the top.

"Look at how Roman was booked in 2018-2019. Always on top. No one ever felt worried for him, except for with Brock. But everybody feels worried when you’re working with Brock (laughs). But that’s kind of why the fans turned on him at the time. Nothing to (sic) his fault, they just had nothing to cheer. It’s kind of like the Superman effect. Superman does have kryptonite, but other than that, man, he’s bulletproof. He can beat the sh*t out of everybody." H/T (411Mania)

In 2020, after taking some time away from the business, Roman returned with a new edge to his persona, an edge that saw him create the villainous Tribal Chief character as WWE finally let Reigns embrace his dark side.

Former WWE Superstar hails Roman Reigns as 2022's best performer

With the new year well underway, we at Sportskeeda are taking time to look back on the past 12 months of wrestling, as fans and experts alike pick their favorite moments and best performers from 2022.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Wrestle Binge, former WWE star Matt Cardona (a.k.a Zack Ryder) picked Roman as his 2022 Male Wrestler of the Year.

"How could you not pick Roman Reigns? He's the modern face of the WWE, undefeated for so long, and has been the champion for, oh my god, I can't even count for how many days," Cardona mentioned. [01:26 - 1:38] H/T (Sportskeeda)

Having been Universal Champion for the entirety of 2022, The Head of The Table has continued to rule World Wrestling Entertainment with an iron fist.

