Former RAW Women's Champion says "I'm getting a pregnancy test" after what happened recently, Rhea Ripley responds

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to respond to a former Women's Champion's claims of getting a pregnancy test. The name in question is none other than Nia Jax.Rhea Ripley is all set to face IYO SKY and Naomi in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam 2025. Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, Ripley recently partnered with SKY to lock horns with Nia Jax and The Glow at a WWE Supershow. During the bout, both The Eradicator and The Genius of the SKY performed The Stinkface on The Irresistible Force.Following the show, Jax took to social media to hilariously claim that she was getting a pregnancy test done after Mami's Stinkface. Ripley previously reacted to her claim on X/Twitter and has now replied to Nia once again on her Instagram Stories. This time, the former Women's World Champion reacted with two hand-on-face smiling emojis.Check out a screenshot of her Instagram Story below:R-Truth wants to form a team with Rhea Ripley and another major WWE starDuring a recent edition of The Wrestling Classic, R-Truth expressed his desire to form a team with The Terror Twins (Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest). Truth also suggested a new name, &quot;The Terror Triplets,&quot; for their potential team.&quot;No, you never look back, though. You can’t go forward if you look back. Imagine me, Damian, and Rhea now. That’s what I look forward to. The Terror Triplets. The Three T’s. Oh, we just made the name right there. The Three T’s,&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRipley has received multiple opportunities to reclaim the Women's World Championship this year, but has failed to win back the title. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Eradicator in her Triple Threat Match against IYO SKY and Naomi for the gold at SummerSlam 2025.