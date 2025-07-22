Rhea Ripley sends an NSFW message to former WWE champion ahead of RAW

Former WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley posted an NSFW message on social media ahead of Monday Night RAW. It was in response to an unusual remark from a popular star.Earlier today, former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax shared a video of The Eradicator using her 'Pretzel Pin' on her to secure the win. The Irresistible Force joked that she would be getting a pregnancy test done after her match last night.Rhea Ripley also took to her X/Twitter account to break character and shared an NSFW, yet hilarious, reply. The 28-year-old posted a 'when the test comes back positive' GIF as her response to run with Nia Jax's joke.Check out her X/Twitter post below: Former WWE Superstar shares his take on Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez's in-ring workThere has been some talk about Raquel Rodriguez's in-ring work after WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash opined that the one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions should not work herself down against much smaller opponents. However, several other veterans have recently claimed that Rhea Ripley is also guilty of doing the same.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, former WWE EC3 pointed out that he was a fan of both Ripley and Rodriguez. The 42-year-old noted that he did not want to be critical of the two stars. The veteran explained why Rhea and Raquel might feel the need to play down and make their rivals look great.&quot;I don't want to be critical of Rhea or Raquel, 'cause I am an avid fan of both of them. But working down is something that they probably feel they have to do to make other people look good. 'Cause sometimes, as a professional too, we want to make someone like, there is an honor in making somebody look good,&quot; he said. You can check out EC3's comments in the video below: Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez have also locked horns against each other on multiple occasions, with the most recent being at WWE Night of Champions. The two competed in a highly engaging Riyadh Boulevard Street Fight. The Eradicator emerged victorious despite interference from Roxanne Perez.It will be interesting to see when the two stars go up against each other again.