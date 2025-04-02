Former Rusev Day member pushes for WWE return

A former member of Rusev Day pushed for a WWE return today on social media. It was reported today that Rusev has signed a deal with the promotion following his exit from All Elite Wrestling in February 2025.

Rusev Day was a tag team consisting of The Bulgarian Brute and former WWE Superstar Aiden English. The duo became very popular, and English would often give his tag team partner an elaborate ring introduction. English now works with Tom Hannifan on commentary for TNA Wrestling.

Following reports of his former tag team partner's return to the promotion, English took to social media to tease a potential comeback as well. A fan suggested that the duo reunite, and he reacted by noting that the company had his telephone number.

"…they have my number 👍," he wrote.

The former champion spent the past few years in All Elite Wrestling and performed with the ring name Miro. He captured the TNT Championship during his time with the promotion, but The Redeemer would often disappear from AEW television, and his time in the promotion was ultimately a disappointment.

Bill Apter claims Rusev and another former WWE star could return to the company

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes Rusev and Aleister Black could return to WWE.

Aleister Black spent the past few years as Malakai Black, the leader of The House of Black faction in All Elite Wrestling. The veteran debuted in the promotion by attacking Cody Rhodes but didn't have much success as a singles star after that. Black won the Trios Championship alongside Brody King and Buddy Matthews during his AEW tenure.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated that the promotion could easily bring back both stars, and they would both be successful.

"I think any of these people would be really good in WWE, but after WrestleMania. I think right now, bringing them in during WrestleMania doesn't work. Miro coming back as Rusev would be excellent. He is a really good talent, and he looks good. Malakai Black, man, he is a monster. They could definitely do that." [0:30 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Miro/Rusev is married to Lana (CJ Perry) in real life, and she exited All Elite Wrestling last year. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the former United States Champion moving forward.

