"I am sick and tired" - Former SmackDown Women's Champion demands her win over Bianca Belair be recognized

Bianca Belair defeated Carmella at WWE Money in the Bank to retain the RAW Women's Championship.

On the latest episode of RAW, Carmella was given another title shot and Becky Lynch wasn't happy about it. Becky complained in a promo before the match and demanded a title shot at SummerSlam. Big Time Becks then sat ringside for the RAW Women's Championship match.

Becky Lynch distracted the RAW Women's Champion for long enough that she got counted out. Carmella won the match but Bianca remains RAW Women's Champion as titles don't change hands due to disqualifications or count-outs.

After RAW went off the air, WWE posted a Digital Exclusive interview with Carmella backstage. The former SmackDown Women's Champion demanded respect after defeating Bianca Belair and ignored the fact that Becky Lynch interfered. The 34-year-old added that she wants people to focus on her in-ring skills and not her looks.

"I am sick and tired of everyone talking about my looks, I'm here to be in the conversation. I'm here to be the top woman of this division. I'm here to do it all. I can have the looks, I can have the smarts, I can have the matches, I can talk on the microphone, what can't I do? I am sick and tired of everyone just talking about my looks. I went out there and I proved why I should be RAW Women's Champion, because Mella is Money." (00:30 - 00:54)

The WWE Universe reacts to Carmella boasting about her win over Bianca Belair

Several fans pointed out that it was a cheap victory tonight for the Princess of Staten Island, while others noted the irony of her character complaining about people caring about her looks.

