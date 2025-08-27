Former SmackDown star finds a new home 6 months after WWE release

By JP David
Modified Aug 27, 2025 09:23 GMT
A former WWE star signed with a new promotion after release (Photo via: WWE.com)

A former SmackDown star has signed with a new promotion six months after their WWE departure. The company released a bunch of talents in February and then followed it up with a bigger batch of exits in May.

After nearly three years at NXT and NXT UK, Blair Davenport was drafted to SmackDown in the 2024 WWE Draft. She had a limited run on the blue brand, with her final appearance being a first-round loss in the Women's United States Championship tournament last November.

Davenport, who reverted to her Bea Priestley name, was released three months later. It was a shocking move since she was only on the main roster for eight months. She became a free agent after her 90-day no-compete clause expired, making appearances for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

In an Instagram post, Priestley announced that she has officially signed with World Wonder Ring Stardom. She even called herself a top gaijin, a term used to call foreign pro wrestlers, on her IG profile.

"I have officially signed with @wwr_stardom and am now apart of the full time roster 💕 ft. My face when @saya_h.a.t.e speaks 😅," Priestley wrote.
Bea Priestley already made her first appearance for Stardom back in July as part of the 2025 Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix.

Bea Priestley felt unhappy in WWE until she was informed about her release

Speaking to Cultaholic back in May, Bea Priestley revealed a sudden realization after WWE called her and told her that she's being released from her contract. Priestley never thought she was so unhappy with the company until she realized she could be herself again.

"As soon as I got the call, I was like, 'Oh, I can go back to being Bea again.' It's one of those things, you don't realize how unhappy you are until you feel happy that you got the call saying that you don't have a job anymore. That was kind of the thing, I was like, 'Oh, okay, maybe it was good for me to be fair,'" Priestley said. [H/T: Fightful]

Priestley added that she was surprised and thankful that a lot of people within WWE called her after her release because it was so unexpected.

Edited by JP David
