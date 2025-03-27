Former SmackDown star opens up about what he learned from WWE legend Paul Heyman

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has been in the business for over three decades. As a veteran, he has naturally influenced many young wrestlers, including former WWE SmackDown star Cedric Alexander.

Ad

The star's last in-ring encounter was against Ethan Page on the January 28, 2025, episode of NXT. The bout saw All Ego pick up a win over Alexander before the latter was eventually let go from the Stamford-based company in February.

With his 90-day non-compete clause set to expire very shortly, the former Cruiserweight Champion appeared on Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT podcast. During the chat, Cedric Alexander was asked what he learned from the 59-year-old veteran.

Ad

Trending

The former Hurt Business member recalled a period of frustration during his time on Monday Night RAW when he felt underutilized. Cedric Alexander opened up about a conversation he had with Paul Heyman, in which the latter advised him to practice patience, assuring him that opportunities would arise:

"Patience, for better or worse, patience. I remember there was one point I went to [Paul] Heyman and I was just like, I was probably on RAW for like a year, but they haven't really done anything with me. And I was like, Hey, Paul, What do you need for me in order to get to that next level? I think this is maybe right after we did the whole thing with AJ and the squash match we did on Night of Champions in Charlotte. He was just telling me just wait. We'll take care of you," he said. [H/T: INSIGHT]

Ad

Ad

Cedric Alexander claims he was more of a 'Paul Heyman guy' in WWE than a 'Triple H guy'

The former Cruiserweight Champion recently got 100% real about his relationship with Triple H. He discussed this in the same interview with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast.

Cedric Alexander revealed he aligned more with The Wiseman's approach than Triple H's while on WWE's main roster, stating that he was a "Paul Heyman guy."

Ad

"But I was never really a fully Triple H guy. I was more of a Paul Heyman guy. When he was writing RAW, and they drafted me out of 205 Live into RAW, I was more of a Heyman guy than anything else. Heyman give me a bunch of little sidebar conversations this, that, and the other way more than Triple H did," he said.

Ad

Fans will have to wait and see where will Cedric Alexander go after his non-compete clause with The Sports Entertainment Juggernaut ends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback