"I was never really a fully Triple H guy" - Former WWE star gets 100% real on his relationship with Paul Levesque

A former WWE Superstar recently opened up about his relationship with Triple H. He was released from the Stamford-based promotion last month.

Cedric Alexander was a part of The Sports Entertainment Juggernaut from 2016 to 2025. During his tenure, he captured the Cruiserweight Championship, the RAW Tag Team Championship once each, and the 24/7 Championship thrice.

The star's around nine-year WWE run ended in February following his last in-ring match against Ethan Page on NXT in late January. That being said, Alexander's 90-day non-compete clause will soon expire, allowing him to compete for any promotion.

During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Cedric Alexander clarified that while Paul Levesque had some influence on him during his time on 205 Live, he never became a "Triple H guy." Instead, the 35-year-old star developed a closer working relationship with Paul Heyman.

"So there was a point where we were in 205 Live that he kind of had some say in there a little bit, and kind of took care of me. But I was never really a fully Triple H guy. I was more of a Paul Heyman guy. When he was writing RAW, and they drafted me out of 205 Live into RAW, I was more of a Heyman guy than anything else. Heyman give me a bunch of little sidebar conversations this, that, and the other way more than Triple H did," Alexander said. [H/T: CVV]

Cedric Alexander is interested in joining former WWE Superstars in AEW

The group consisting of Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin is known as The Hurt Syndicate in All Elite Wrestling. Previously, during their time in WWE, they formed The Hurt Business in 2020 under Vince McMahon's leadership. Cedric Alexander was also part of the stable.

In the same chat with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Alexander stated he would love to join Tony Khan's promotion and reunite with his former colleagues in The Hurt Syndicate faction.

"100%. That's a big chapter of my career that I really felt was never fully explored and I think it'll be great to finish that out."

Fans will have to wait and see if the former Cruiserweight Champion shows up in AEW after his 90-day non-compete clause with the Stamford-based promotion expires.

