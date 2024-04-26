Former SmackDown star reveals what Baron Corbin told him before he got released by WWE

WWE recently released several wrestlers from their contracts, including Cameron Grimes, who was a part of SmackDown. Before he parted ways with the company, he revealed that Baron Corbin gave him some advice after he was called up to the main roster as part of the 2023 Draft.

Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan, Sanga, Xyon Quinn, Xia Li, and Von Wagner are the other names who were let go this month. Grimes had a successful run in NXT, where he held the Million Dollar and North American Championship. The Carolina Caveman's last match was against Bron Breakker on the April 12 episode of the blue brand, which he lost in less than 90 seconds.

Cameron Grimes appeared on Busted Open Radio and stated that after he signed with SmackDown, Baron Corbin told him that nothing in NXT mattered anymore, as everything was new on the main roster.

"When the draft came around last year, that was their point of 'here is a good way to lead you in now because we didn't have a story for you the past couple of months.' I got drafted up, we had the match with Baron Corbin. In that moment with Corbin, he literally told me, 'Nothing in NXT matters now.' That was a quote that will always stick in my head. 'Nothing in NXT matters now. Up here, everything is new.' Two weeks later, NXT mattered. You saw guys being brought from NXT to our show," said Grimes.

He added:

"I was always told that they didn't have an idea for me at the moment. I pitched a bunch of ideas and a bunch of character ideas. I had a feeling the money thing just wasn't going to work there. They tried it with Corbin before I got there, with the JBL thing. I feel that was because of the success I had with the Cameron Grimes character in NXT, that's why they went with that storyline. To go back to Corbin, the first time I met him, he was like, 'Hey, I'm the guy that stole your gimmick.' Those are my two big quotes from Baron Corbin. Still a great guy, just things that stick in my head." (H/T Fightful)

Cameron Grimes defeated Baron Corbin in his WWE SmackDown in-ring debut

The Carolina Caveman made his SmackDown debut on May 12 last year. He competed in his first televised match during the show. His first opponent was Baron Corbin, whom he defeated in seven seconds after hitting his Cave In finishing move.

On the July 21 episode of SmackDown, he collided with Rey Mysterio, LA Knight, and Sheamus in the United States Title Invitational Fatal Four-Way Match, which he lost.

Baron Corbin is currently part of NXT, and he recently held the tag team title with Bron Breakker. It'll be interesting to see where Cameron Grimes ends up next.

