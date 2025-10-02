Former star competes on WWE show 3 days after exit

A popular former WWE Superstar recently competed on the Stamford-based promotion's latest show three days after announcing his departure. The name in question is former NXT star Edris Enofe.Edris Enofe started competing in World Wrestling Entertainment's developmental brand in 2021. He was mostly known for his time in the tag team division of NXT alongside his former partner, Malik Blade. The star last competed in the black and silver brand during a house show in July 2025. Enofe was also wrestling on WWE Evolve for quite some time. However, on September 29, 2025, he took to X/Twitter to announce his departure from the Stamford-based promotion.The star said he had been thinking about leaving the company for a long time and felt it was the right time to end his WWE career. Edris also thanked his co-workers and fans who have supported him in his journey.&quot;As of today, I will officially be leaving the WWE. This is a decision I have thought about for a very long time, and I’m gonna trust my gut on this. With that being said, for the past 4 years I have had the chance to meet and work with incredible people, from the wrestlers, to the referees, the creative teams, the medical staff, and of course all the coaches who put in so much time and effort into making me better, and for that I will always, always appreciate y’all. And of course, to all the fans who have supported me through all these years, thank you.&quot;Only three days after he departed from the Stamford-based promotion, WWE's official X/Twitter handle recently advertised the star for his match against Modern Day Cowboy Tate Wilder on the October 1, 2025, edition of Evolve. This match was taped in advance while Edris Enofe was still signed with the company, and it was likely his last bout in Evolve.Check out the post below:Wade Barrett sent a message to Edris Enofe after his WWE exitAfter Edris Enofe announced his exit from World Wrestling Entertainment on X/Twitter, Wade Barrett commented on his post, writing that he was sorry to hear the news of Enofe leaving the company, as he had always been a fan of the star.&quot;Sorry to hear this, mate, always been a fan. Go kick a** &amp; we’ll see you again 👊🏻,&quot; tweeted Barrett.It will be interesting to see what Edris Enofe has planned for his future in the professional wrestling world.