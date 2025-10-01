  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • Wade Barrett bids emotional farewell to popular star after he suddenly leaves WWE 

Wade Barrett bids emotional farewell to popular star after he suddenly leaves WWE 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Oct 01, 2025 03:59 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

Wade Barrett recently shared a heartfelt message after a rising star announced his decision to leave WWE after a four-year tenure with the company. Ahead of this week's edition of RAW, Edris Enofe revealed that he had decided to depart the global juggernaut, leading to an outpouring of messages on social media.

Ad

Despite showing plenty of promise early in his career, especially when teaming up with Malik Blade, things didn't pan out in Enofe's favor. Over the last few months, the 31-year-old star was relegated to performing at Live Events, where he rarely accumulated a win. Following a few weeks of absence, Edris Enofe dropped the shocking announcement of his WWE exit that took the wrestling world by surprise.

RAW commentator Wade Barrett also shared his reaction to the heartbreaking news, wishing Enofe the best, and added that he wished to see him make it back to the global juggernaut eventually. Check out his comment below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Sorry to hear this mate, always been a fan. Go kick a** & we’ll see you again 👊🏻" tweeted Barrett.

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Ad

Edris Enofe wasn't the only NXT star to leave WWE recently

A few days before Enofe's WWE departure, a much more high-profile exit went down in the form of former Fatal Influence member Jazmyn. The 27-year-old performer even went public with the reasons behind choosing to reject the company's new offer, saying it wasn't viable for her financially in the long run.

Ad
"I am not re-signing with WWE. This is a personal decision I had to make for myself and for my future. Personally, the contract that they were offering me for the next three years just wasn't going to cut it for me financially, and that's ok. I kinda just wanted to give a backstory of everything. I was playing professional soccer in Iceland when I got recruited. I left everything out there to come here for this opportunity, which I'm very very grateful for."

Jazmyn was written off TV a couple of weeks back when she was kicked out of Fatal Influence in a backstage segment after being termed their weak link.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications