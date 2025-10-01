Wade Barrett bids emotional farewell to popular star after he suddenly leaves WWE 

Wade Barrett recently shared a heartfelt message after a rising star announced his decision to leave WWE after a four-year tenure with the company. Ahead of this week's edition of RAW, Edris Enofe revealed that he had decided to depart the global juggernaut, leading to an outpouring of messages on social media.Despite showing plenty of promise early in his career, especially when teaming up with Malik Blade, things didn't pan out in Enofe's favor. Over the last few months, the 31-year-old star was relegated to performing at Live Events, where he rarely accumulated a win. Following a few weeks of absence, Edris Enofe dropped the shocking announcement of his WWE exit that took the wrestling world by surprise.RAW commentator Wade Barrett also shared his reaction to the heartbreaking news, wishing Enofe the best, and added that he wished to see him make it back to the global juggernaut eventually. Check out his comment below:&quot;Sorry to hear this mate, always been a fan. Go kick a** &amp; we’ll see you again 👊🏻&quot; tweeted Barrett.Edris Enofe wasn't the only NXT star to leave WWE recentlyA few days before Enofe's WWE departure, a much more high-profile exit went down in the form of former Fatal Influence member Jazmyn. The 27-year-old performer even went public with the reasons behind choosing to reject the company's new offer, saying it wasn't viable for her financially in the long run.&quot;I am not re-signing with WWE. This is a personal decision I had to make for myself and for my future. Personally, the contract that they were offering me for the next three years just wasn't going to cut it for me financially, and that's ok. I kinda just wanted to give a backstory of everything. I was playing professional soccer in Iceland when I got recruited. I left everything out there to come here for this opportunity, which I'm very very grateful for.&quot;Jazmyn was written off TV a couple of weeks back when she was kicked out of Fatal Influence in a backstage segment after being termed their weak link.