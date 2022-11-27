Former star returns to Triple H's WWE in new role after 9-month absence

It has been the homecoming season for several formerly released WWE stars since Triple H took over the reins of the company. Another name that was added to the list is Brian Kendrick, who is reportedly back at his old hunting ground in a backstage role.

Brian Kendrick worked with the Stamford-based promotion in three different stints. While he was an active wrestler for the majority of the time, he transitioned to backstage producer towards the end of 2020. The 43-year-old was set to return to action earlier this year, but the match never took place as scheduled.

It was later reported that Kendrick had asked for his release from the company, which was granted. He was then slated to face Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite but the match was pulled from the card after controversial comments that Brian had made in the past came to light.

Now, Fightful Select has reported that Brian Kendrick has been quietly rehired by WWE. The report also noted that Kendrick and Jason Jordan were the producers for the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames.

Triple H sent an emotional message after the historic WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event

Triple H has made several alterations to WWE programming since replacing Vince McMahon as the head of the company's creative department. Hunter introduced the WarGames structure to the main roster for the first time at Survivor Series this year.

The Premium Live Event turned out to be a great success, as disclosed by Triple H during the post-Survivor Series press conference. The 14-time World Champion also thanked the fans for sticking with the company through thick and thin.

"I want to thank the fans, the WWE Universe all around the world," said Hunter. "We have the greatest fanbase, I believe, of any sport or entity that's out there. The most passionate fanbase, tuning in from around the world, anything we do, anything we put out there, you come to see. For a lot of them, it's almost a lifestyle."

Hunter also discussed the future of certain Premium Live Events during the post-show conference. He stated that they are going to reevaluate their stance on gimmick PLEs like Hell in a Cell and Elimination Chamber.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes