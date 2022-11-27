"Hitting me in the feels" - WWE fans respond to Triple H's emotional message after Survivor Series WarGames

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hailed WWE fans as the greatest in the world after Survivor Series WarGames, and the community reciprocated the sentiment.

Following an epic premium live event, Triple H addressed fans during the post-show press conference. He thanked everyone for being part of the "greatest fanbase" that watches his product.

The Game acknowledged the worldwide viewers and praised them for tuning in to watch the shows as well as investing so much of their time into the storylines. He ended his address by mentioning the global audience and embracing them as a vital part of the company.

"I want to thank the fans, the WWE Universe all around the world," said Triple H. "We have the greatest fanbase, I believe, of any sport or entity that's out there. The most passionate fanbase, tuning in from around the world, anything we do, anything we put out there, you come to see. For a lot of them, it's almost a lifestyle."

Fans were quick to respond to the heartwarming message. The WWE Universe replied to the video praising Triple H for everything he has done since taking over creative control.

Dion Figueroa @DionFigueroa @WWE @TripleH Thank you for the work you’re putting. The changes are showing and I’ll keep watching. Thank you!! @WWE @TripleH Thank you for the work you’re putting. The changes are showing and I’ll keep watching. Thank you!!

Rick Grimes @IronWolfNet_ @WWE @TripleH If It Wasn't For You, WWE Wouldn't Be Where It Is Today So We Thank You For That @WWE @TripleH If It Wasn't For You, WWE Wouldn't Be Where It Is Today So We Thank You For That

Survivor Series 2022 was headlined by two WarGames matches. The women's match saw Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, Asuka, and Becky Lynch defeat Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross.

Meanwhile, the men's contest saw Roman Reigns and his Bloodline emerge victorious against The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens. The event also saw the United States Title change hands as Austin Theory became the new champion.

