Sami Zayn sacrificed his best friend for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, awful botch from champion frustrates fans – Biggest flops and hits from WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

WWE Survivor Series WarGames is finally in the history books, and it was a memorable affair. While the event was decent for most of its duration, the last two matches stole the show.

Clever spots and intricate storylines led to multiple unforgettable moments. However, one performance in a championship match left a sour taste.

Here, we look at the biggest flops and hits from Survivor Series WarGames 2022. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Hit on WWE Survivor Series WarGames – Sami Zayn

The main event of Survivor Series WarGames was all about Sami Zayn and his loyalty. The tension between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn was on full display as they engaged in multiple aggressive moments involving one another. From pushing each other to verbal taunts, a lot unfolded between them. At one point, Jey Uso accidentally hit Sami Zayn with a superkick, but it all led to a jaw-dropping moment.

In the match's closing moments, Kevin Owens hit Roman Reigns with a Stunner to gain complete control over the champion. He went for a pinfall and was close to victory before Zayn held the official from hitting the mat for the third time. The former best friends engaged in a stare-down as the anticipation dawned over the arena, only for Zayn to shock everyone by hitting KO with a low blow.

He then hit Kevin Owens with a Helluva Kick which Jey Uso followed up with a Splash, leading to The Bloodline's victory in the men's WarGames match. Zayn's actions at Survivor Series WarGames effectively removed all doubts over his loyalty.

Reigns was the first to acknowledge his dedication to the faction and hugged his Honorary Uce to celebrate. But the crowd erupted with pop when Jey Uso embraced Zayn to bury the hatchet.

Both superstars gave us one of the best WWE storylines this year that hit an exciting milestone at Survivor Series WarGames' main event. Jey Uso has accepted Sami Zayn as a part of The Bloodline, and it will now be interesting to see what awaits the Honorary Uce, or as the fans chanted, "Sami Uso."

#2. Hit on WWE Survivor Series WarGames – Seth Rollins

In a triple-threat match, Seth Rollins put his United States Championship on the line at Survivor Series WarGames 2022. He had to face Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in an epic battle that saw The Architect lose his gold. However, he still delivered one of the best performances of the night and further cemented his position as the MVP of WWE this year.

Seth Rollins proved his mettle as a champion with his dominant in-ring performance. All three superstars fought brutally until the end when a miscalculated move by Bobby Lashley saw him hit The Architect with a Spear, However, the latter had Theory raised above his head for Falcon Arrow.

This allowed Theory to fall on top of Rollins and go for the pinfall before Lashley could come back to capitalize on the moment.

Theory pinned Rollins to win the United States Championship, but only Lashley truly lost the match. In a way, The All Mighty and Theory's story came full circle as Lashley caused the budding star to win the gold two weeks after he initially denied him that chance by compromising the Money in the Bank cash-in on RAW.

Rollins deserved a longer title reign, and his performance at Survivor Series WarGames proved that statement. But the title loss may now lead him to Roman Reigns.

Fans have long waited for him to win the world championship. Few in the company deserve the top prize after the work he has put in to deliver enthralling matches at every show this year.

#3. Hit on WWE Survivor Series WarGames – Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch returned as the fifth member of Bianca Belair's five-woman team in the WarGames match. She had a bone to pick with Damage CTRL members for injuring her after SummerSlam and decided to victimize Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley as well. The Man was back at her best as she picked apart Bayley's team inside the monstrous steel cage.

After competing resiliently throughout the match, she stole the show in the bout's final moments. Belair and Lynch combined forces to hit IYO SKY and Dakota Kai with their respective finishers. Lynch then stacked the two Damage CTRL members on the table while the reigning RAW Women's Champion hit Bayley with a devastating KOD, driving her into the steel cage.

Meanwhile, Big Time Becks made her way to the top of the cage and came crashing down with a leg drop, putting SKY and Kai through the table. She then pinned Dakota Kai to win the match for Bianca Belair's team.

WWE fans missed Becky Lynch while she was away, and her performance at Survivor Series WarGames proved that she is back to reclaim the top spot in the women's division.

#4. Hit on WWE Survivor Series WarGames – AJ Styles

AJ Styles locked horns with Finn Balor in a dream match at Survivor Series WarGames. The history between these superstars and their real-life friendship kept fans excited about the bout right from the start, but it, unfortunately, didn't show tonight.

Despite the crowd's limited involvement in the match, Styles and Balor did well to deliver a short yet entertaining bout.

Both superstars took turns dominating the match and brought the best out of each other. Following a hard-hitting battle that saw sporadic moments of aggression, Styles picked up a big win to end his seven-loss streak in premium live events.

It will be interesting to see how this result will impact The Judgment Day's future on RAW and Styles' much-awaited return to the championship picture.

#5. Flop on WWE Survivor Series WarGames – Ronda Rousey

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship at Survivor Series WarGames. Despite the victory, she irked fans with her performance in the bout, whereas Shotzi impressed the viewers.

While no one expected a title change, many started to root for the challenger halfway through the match as she orchestrated all the memorable moments during this encounter at the show.

Fans were particularly furious over a botch that saw Ronda Rousey fail to catch Shotzi near the apron, which caused the latter to take a tumble.

Shotzi went over the top rope to deliver a DDT, but Rousey left her midway, leading to their fall. While the champion hit the apron, Shotzi had to take the worst of the dangerous spot.

The champion's work on the mic has left much to be desired, and a subsequent underwhelming in-ring performance at Survivor Series WarGames highlights more flaws in her title reign.

What did you make of Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below.

