"Ric really went to bat for us." - Former WWE Superstar on career-saving altercation with Shawn Michaels

Former WWE World Tag Team Champion Trevor Murdoch has opened up about a career-saving incident with Shawn Michaels.

Murdoch signed with WWE in 2005 and spent the majority of his run in the tag division. Alongside the late Lance Cade, Murdoch would enjoy three reigns as WWE World Tag Team Champion. The "Redneck Wrecking Crew" battled the likes of D-Generation X and The Hardy Boyz before Cade betrayed Murdoch in 2008.

Initially during their run, Cade and Murdoch found it hard to get noticed by WWE management, despite having good matches. Ric Flair noticed their talents and knew that Shawn Michaels had trained Cade. This, as Murdoch told Inside The Ropes, led to The Nature Boy berating HBK to get Cade and Murdoch a bigger spot on the card:

"Lance and I watched Ric go over and chew Shawn’s a** about us because he was telling him, you’ve got to stand up for those guys. You’ve got to speak up for those guys. Those guys are going out there busting their ass and no one in the office is paying attention. If you don’t fight for those guys, nobody else will." Murdoch said

This, Murdoch said, led the former WWE Champion to step up for the young tag team behind the scenes.

"Ric really went to bat for us, and in turn, Shawn went to bat for us. I am not saying that Shawn needed to be goaded into that situation…but sometimes people mess up," he added.

Trevor Murdoch is currently plying his craft for the National Wrestling Alliance and is the current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

Shawn Michaels recently received praise from a current NXT Superstar

NXT UK Superstar and former 205 Live mainstay Noam Dar has had some big praise for The Heartbreak Kid as of late.

During a Sportskeeda exclusive, Dar noted that Shawn Michaels has had a huge influence on his career. The Scottish Supernova said that Michaels has helped him deepen his character and has been a good influence on him personally:

I was lucky to work, and still do work with Shawn, on quite a lot of stuff, especially when I first arrived to NXT UK. He's really helped add a lot more, kind of depth and substance to me as a performer - and on a personal level has really helped me step up where I need to step up," said Dar.

Dar is currently wrestling on NXT UK, whereas Shawn Michaels is one of the key backstage figures on NXT 2.0.

