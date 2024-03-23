Former superstar looking jacked 9 years after last WWE match

A former WWE Superstar is still in phenomenal shape and took to social media today to share a new video. The promotion is currently getting set for WrestleMania XL next month in Philadelphia.

TJ Wilson, formerly known as Tyson Kidd, has not competed in a match since his loss to current AEW Champion Samoa Joe in a dark match on June 1, 2015. Wilson's career as a professional wrestler was cut short due to injury, but he remains active in the company as a producer. He is married to RAW star Natalya in real life.

Tyson Kidd had an impressive career as a wrestler and captured the Tag Team Championships three times.

Natalya believes her husband was destined to become a WWE producer

Natalya believes that her husband was supposed to be a producer for the company because of how good he is at it.

Speaking with legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the veteran discussed the impact her husband has had as a producer for the promotion. She noted that Wilson produced both women's matches, which were the main event, WrestleMania, and is making a huge difference behind the scenes:

“He’s done so much more for the industry, especially with the women’s division from where he is at right now, than he could have ever done as a performer in WWE. He has been the producer for both of the women’s matches at WrestleMania that main evented. There is a long long list of women and men that want to work TJ in WWE because he is so good at what he does. I think he was always destined to be a producer in WWE, and his injury kind of took him there a little sooner.” [1:36 onwards]

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch, and Bayley will be challenging for Iyo Sky next month at WrestleMania XL. Only time will tell if a women's match will be the main event of one of the nights of WrestleMania this year.

