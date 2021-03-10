Former Superstar reacts to losing his final WWE match to Bobby Lashley

On this day a year ago, Bobby Lashley defeated former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona.

Cardona posted an amusing tweet reacting to his very last match in WWE before he was released due to the company's budget cuts amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Cardona joked about putting over "new stars" on his way out of the 'territory'. Check out his tweet below:

I was putting over new stars on my way out of the territory. https://t.co/QLc096dkTL — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) March 9, 2021

Bobby Lashley would soon get a mega push on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley was still involved with Lana on the Red brand at the time of this match. He went on to have a singles outing with Aleister Black at WrestleMania 36, which he lost. Bobby Lashley unsuccessfully challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE title at Backlash 2020, courtesy an accidental interference by his storyline wife, Lana.

Bobby Lashley then separated from Lana, and his mega push kicked off on RAW. He formed The Hurt Business with WWE veteran MVP, with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander soon joining the faction. Around a year later, Bobby Lashley is the reigning WWE Champion heading into The Show of Shows. It's a lock that The All-Mighty will be featured in a marquee match at WrestleMania 37.

As for Matt Cardona, he made a couple of in-ring appearances for All Elite Wrestling and went on to make his debut in IMPACT Wrestling. Here's Cardona opening up on being made fun of for approaching Vince McMahon with ideas during his WWE run:

During that time, you know Hawkins, you think it's bad losing every match, I didn't have a match on RAW in a year. I dress up in my suit and try to talk to Vince. One day, here's a funny story. I went to him one week, and he's like great ideas. Next week, bring it to me in writing. So the next week, I typed it up like it was a school project. I had the cover sheet and everything. I'm walking around the locker room, and people are making fun of me taking the picture of Zack Ryder pitches, but at that point, I was doing whatever I could.

Do you think WWE could have done a lot more with Matt Cardona? Sound off in the comments!