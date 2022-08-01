Former superstar on Vince McMahon's possible new unofficial WWE role

Mario Mancini, a WWE Superstar between 1984 and 1991, has given his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s future after his recent retirement.

The long-time WWE Chairman and CEO retired on July 22 amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon are the company’s new co-CEOs, while Triple H has taken over as the head of creative.

Speaking on the “Cheap Heat Productions Podcast,” Mancini speculated that his former boss could still work for WWE in an advisory role.

“No! No no,” Mancini said when asked if McMahon is no longer part of WWE. “Vince McMahon will have nothing to do with the WWE after they take it from his cold, dead hands. Listen, I’m not accusing anybody of anything, but I think we need to think reasonably here.” [20:25-21:17]

Mancini used a baseball analogy to explain how Stephanie McMahon could ask her father for advice in her new role as Chairwoman and co-CEO.

“If Stephanie is taking over, it’s kinda like a manager thrown out of a Major League Baseball game and he’s in the hallway of the dugout around the corner. And the coach that took over as manager happens to be standing and the manager’s still watching the game, and he’s barking out what the acting manager should do because he got kicked out.” [21:19-21:46]

Stephanie McMahon previously worked as WWE's Chief Brand Officer. She also had a key role on the creative team throughout the 2000s.

Mario Mancini on Vince McMahon’s impact in the wrestling world

Under Vince McMahon’s stewardship, WWE became the most successful pro wrestling/sports entertainment company of all time.

Mario Mancini believes McMahon developed God-like status in the larger-than-life entertainment world he created.

“According to a lot of people, including myself, which I don’t mind saying, in this world there’s a God, right?” Mancini said. “And you pray to God. Well, in the wrestling world, Vince is God. And he is God, he’s the creator of the universe.” [6:22-6:41]

In a previous interview, Mancini told an amusing story about the time McMahon threatened to fine him $100 for flirting with fans outside arenas.

Do you think WWE storylines will improve with Triple H in charge of creative? Let us know in the comments section.

Please credit the “Cheap Heat Productions Podcast” and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far