Former Tag Team Champion claims Sami Zayn is now a legitimate WWE main eventer

After his recent match with Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber PE, Sami Zayn has continued to win the hearts of fans. This led to current WWE commentator Corey Graves hailing the Canadian as a bona fide main event star.

Since aligning himself with Roman Reigns last year until his subsequent match with the Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber last Saturday in Montreal, Sami has been the most popular performer on the roster.

Speaking on After The Bell, Corey Graves looked back on the former Honorary Uce's journey that saw him almost capture the World Title in front of his hometown crowd.

"Sami went from lovable underdog — incredibly valuable utility player — to a main eventer." said Graves.

The RAW commentator then went on to link Sami to arguably fiction's greatest-ever underdog, Rocky Balboa, who also lost his first fight before winning the big one his second time around.

"The story never ends. It only constantly evolve,s and much like Rocky, when given the opportunity to face a major champion, Zayn stepped up his game and came within a hair of dethroning the champ. Both Zayn and Balboa fell short in their first attempts to become World Champion." H/T (Wrestling Inc)

Despite his loss to Reigns, Sami's issues with The Bloodline are still alive. He seems determined to make both Jimmy and Jey Uso realize that they no longer need to idolize Roman.

WWE Hall of Famer hails Sami Zayn a big-money talent

For many years, the former Intercontinental Champion struggled to make it to the main event scene in WWE, however, the 38-year-old is now seen as one of the company's biggest performers.

During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T said that despite the loss, Sami is now a made man in the eyes of company officials.

"That’s what people are going to be saying to Sami Zayn. ‘Man, I really wish you would’ve won that match.’ It’s something that he’s going to have to deal with for the rest of his career, but Sami Zayn became a star over these last few months... He’s definitely put himself in a place to where he’s a made man now, he really is. Sami Zayn is a made man; that dude is money anywhere in the world," said Booker T. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Although he gave it his all, Zayn was unable to defeat Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber, meaning the Head of The Table's dominant run as champion continues.

Did WWE make the right decision in having Sami Zayn lose to Roman Reigns? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

