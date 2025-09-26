Former Tag Team Champion has no interest in coming back to WWE right now

A former WWE champion has no interest in returning to the company. She left the company earlier this year.

Shotzi wrestled for the WWE for several years. She was a regular feature on NXT before moving up to the main roster. After a short stint on the main roster, she moved back to NXT, where she continued to feature prominently every week. Unfortunately, she left the sports entertainment juggernaut earlier this year. Following her release, she has been working the independent scene and has been involved in storylines with Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

During a recent appearance on Rulebreakers with Saraya, Shotzi stated that she wouldn't return to WWE now because she is having so much fun on the indies. She also explained that she wants to become undeniable before returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

“Not right now. Just because like I am having so much fun on the indies and I think I just need more time to do me and have fun before I go in there. Because I just want to make so much noise here doing me, to where I would go back there and just be undeniable. Like they couldn’t throw me into catering, they have to use me. I want them to be forced to utilize me." [H/T WrestlePurists]

Shotzi's request to WWE was denied

One of the things that helped Shotzi get over in WWE was her entrance. She rode out to the ring in a mini tank. This helped her stand out from the other women in the company. However, now that she is no longer part of the sports entertainment juggernaut, the company has held on to the tank.

During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Shotzi explained that WWE won't give her the tank back even after she offered to buy it from them.

“But I’m not sure why they won’t give me the full tank back. Like, I even offered to buy it. I was like, ‘Whatever you guys want for it, I will dish it out,’ just because it means so much to me, and it was such a big part of my career, and my entrance is always such a huge deal for me. So, yeah, I just want it back, and I know that they’re not going to use it. I’m sure it’s in the warehouse and there’s just a bunch of stuff piled on top of it. So yeah, I’m still hoping, holding out, that they’re gonna give it back to me.” [H/T: Wrestling News]

It will be interesting to see if Shotzi will ever return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

