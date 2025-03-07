Former tag team champion opens up about life following WWE release

WWE releasing superstars is nothing new. At this point, the company has become accustomed to letting go of some of its talent. A former tag team champion recently gave fans a sneak peek into life following the release.

Ad

Sonya Deville, whose real name is Daria Rae Berenato, is the former tag team champion. She wrestled her last match in a WWE ring on February 3, 2025, in a Main Event against Natalya. She was released just four days later, on February 7.

Since then, Deville has focused on herself and her family. Recently, she shared an update on Instagram about life after her WWE release. She shared a picture of herself at the Royal Rumble along with several other photos from the last month.

Ad

Trending

She wrote about her Rumble appearance and several other projects outside the company, including her podcast, a movie she's filming, and much more. She also mentioned celebrating her first anniversary with her wife, Toni Cassano, and feeling incredibly blessed. She also welcomed her fans to "Chapter 2" of her life.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

"Well February was a month! From Royal Rumble to red carpets, celebrating me and my beautiful wife’s one year wedding anniversary, launching our podcast, filming a movie, to fashions shows and beyond. I am a blessed woman and I couldn’t ask for anything more right now. Thank you for all your continued support. Welcome to Chapter 2," wrote Sonya Deville.

Ad

Ad

It's excellent that Deville is doing well in all aspects of her life. Although her run with the Triple-H-led promotion did not end in an ideal fashion, she seems to be in a good place.

Sonya Deville was surprised by her WWE release

WWE released Sonya Deville alongside several other superstars, including Blair Davenport, Cedric Alexander, Paul Ellering, and The Authors of Pain. At the time, she was leading the Pure Fusion Collective and seemed part of long-term plans.

Ad

However, her contract was almost up, and, as is now common knowledge, the company chose not to renew it. This, though, surprised Deville, as she expected to stay with the company.

She revealed to GLAAD's Anthony Allen Ramos that she had had positive conversations with the company and expected her deal to be renewed, which is why her release was a surprise.

It will be interesting to see what Deville has planned for her career. She had previously spoken about not being sure about a return to wrestling. That said, one can never say never in this business; only time will tell what the future holds for her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback