Former tag team champions need to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, says Teddy Long (Exclusive)

An induction into the WWE Hall of Fame is one of the most prestigious achievements for any wrestler. According to Teddy Long, former WCW Tag Team champions Butch Reed and Ron Simmons more than deserve this recognition.

Butch and Ron had formed one of the most popular tag teams in the pro-wrestling business during the late 1980s called Doom. Having had matches with some prominent names at the time, like the Steiner Brothers, the duo quickly gained fame due to their in-ring talent and authenticity. They won the WCW Tag Team Titles and then lost it to Jimmy Garvin & Michael Hayes at WCW Wrestlewars 1991.

Speaking about potential inductions to the WWE Hall of Fame this year, Teddy Long brought up Doom as a deserving candidate. On Wrestling Time Machine, he said:

"Butch Reed and Ron Simmons, Doom... And they were the first afro-american tag team champions, now you telling me that's not Hall of Fame?" [0:23 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

The WWE Hall of Famer had played a prank on a Doom member

Teddy Long had apparently played a prank once on Butch Reed, one of the members of Doom.

Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy recalled once when he pranked Butch by making him believe he had to work in another match after his performance was over. He stated:

"So Butch looks at me when I tell him that, and he goes, 'You playing?' I'm like, 'Butch, I'm telling you, they said we have to work again. I'm gonna get in my suit. He looked at me, but then he went for it. He ended up taking off all his clothes and putting back his wrestling gear, and he taped his arms. When he got ready to go, I was already out of the way. So they went to tell Butch that it was all a rib. Oh god, he got so mad," said Long. [6:04 - 7:14]

Check out the full video below:

It remains to be seen if Doom will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

