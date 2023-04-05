Former tag team champions who were reportedly granted their release appear during WWE show tapings

Two superstars, reportedly released by WWE yesterday, have now appeared during the taping of a show. It seemed The Dyad were granted their release after requesting the same, but prior to this week's NXT, they appeared during Level Up tapings.

Inaugural WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid have been part of the Schism faction as The Dyad. They joined Joe Gacy and Ava Raine as part of the team. The two stars have been part of the WWE NXT brand for the better part of the last five years and were known as the Grizzled Young Veterans.

It was recently reported that the two had requested their release from the company.

Soon after that, it was reported by Dave Meltzer that the two had been granted their release. However, he provided an update on Wrestling Observer Radio, saying that the situation was far from clear.

“That’s up in the air now. They were telling people that they got the release. I actually heard from someone this morning in WWE and it was, ‘Yeah, they’re gone’, and then later in the day, it was like, ‘I don’t think they got the release.’hThey told people they did, but I got the impression that it’s not necessarily the case, as far as getting the release. So we will have to wait and see for the next couple of days how this all plays out."

Now the two superstars appeared as a part of the Schism during the tapings for NXT Level Up for Joe Gacy's match against Oro Mensah. It seems the superstars are still very much a part of the company at this point.

It remains to be seen how this will play out.

