Former Tough Enough star willing to wrestle again, seven years after WWE exit

One-time WWE Superstars often return to the ring several years after their careers appear to be over. Josh Bredl, the winner of the 2015 Tough Enough reality show, is the latest former wrestler to express an interest in lacing up his boots again.

Bredl was known as Bronson Matthews in WWE's NXT developmental system following his Tough Enough victory. The 33-year-old mostly competed at untelevised NXT live events before leaving WWE in 2017.

In an interview with Developmentally Speaking, Bredl revealed he is open to the idea of an in-ring return. He also praised Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville for succeeding in WWE after appearing on the same Tough Enough season as him:

"I think it was a fun ride," Bredl stated. "I would be happy to wrestle again, but it would have to be worth it. I think a lot of things happened with Tough Enough people too. That transition when you're on the show, you see Mandy and Daria [Sonya Deville] and all them, they went and had super successful careers. They didn't win." [11:55 – 12:09]

Bredl is also remembered for referring to WWE faction The Social Outcasts as "The Social Jobbers." Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens were among the main roster stars who criticized the former developmental talent online.

Josh Bredl reflects on his WWE Tough Enough journey

The 2015 Tough Enough series featured seven men and seven women. Josh Bredl outlasted Zamariah "ZZ" Loupe, Tanner Saraceno, Mada Abdelhamid, Patrick Clark (fka Velveteen Dream), Alex Frekey, and Hank Avery from the men's section.

Bredl still keeps up to date with the rest of the male contestants from his Tough Enough year:

"Everyone from that show is a legend in their own right. I've kept up with most of them in some capacity, whether I just follow them or sometimes chat with them, XYZ. Everyone goes through their ups and downs. Every single one of those guys has had a crazy [journey] from then to now." [11:33 – 11:51]

In the same interview, Bredl spoke about being kicked out of the locker room after receiving backlash for his "Social Jobbers" post.

