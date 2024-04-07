Former UFC Heavyweight Champion acknowledges Roman Reigns after The Bloodline's win at WrestleMania 40

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns and The Rock were victorious over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Following their win, Daniel Cormier acknowledged The Tribal Chief on social media.

Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night 2 against Cody Rhodes. The match will be contested under "Bloodline Rules," the stipulations are expected to be set by Reigns, The Rock, and the rest of the faction.

On Twitter/X, DC shared a photo of him acknowledging Reigns. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion also sent a five-word message.

"I acknowledge you tribal chief!" wrote Cormier.

Cormier is a former one-time UFC Heavyweight and one-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. He is also among the few fighters who have held two UFC Championships simultaneously across two divisions.

Roman Reigns previously threatened to "smash" Daniel Cormier

Roman Reigns and Daniel Cormier are certainly no strangers to one another. This wasn't the first time the former UFC Heavyweight Champion acknowledged The Tribal Chief.

In 2021, Reigns was interviewed by Ariel Helwani. During the conversation, he threatened to "smash" Cormier while warning Edge and Daniel Bryan. Reigns said:

"I like one-on-ones, to be honest. I'd smash anybody whether it's Daniel Bryan one-on-one, Edge one-on-one, DC, I'll smash him one-on-one. Get him from behind the table, get him back in the gym, maybe he could have a chance. I don't know, it would be a short story."

Reigns has held the Universal Championship for over 1300 days. At WrestleMania 38, he unified the Universal and WWE Championship with a victory over Brock Lesnar.

Last year at WrestleMania 39, he successfully defended the Undisputed Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event. The Head of the Table will look to repeat history and this time around he will have The Rock in his corner for his WrestleMania main event.

