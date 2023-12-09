Former United States Champion may finally return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2024, Bill Apter believes (Exclusive)

WWE's main event scene is incredibly stacked heading into Royal Rumble 2024, with both world title programs seemingly set in stone. On the SmackDown side, Randy Orton and LA Knight are both going after The Bloodline.

This may have inadvertently caused WWE to delay the return of AJ Styles, who was written off television via an attack from Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. He was reportedly set to return and go after The Bloodline, but plans may have changed now that Orton is in the mix.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter questioned who Styles would face if he returned now, with the top of the card already full. He suggested the Royal Rumble would be a good time for The Phenomenal One to come back for this reason:

"If AJ Styles comes back, let's say next week, who's he going against? I think the Rumble is a good (time for AJ Styles to return)," said Bill Apter. (41:54-42:12)

You can watch the entire podcast here:

Styles is due for a match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which might end up happening after the Royal Rumble. The two could face off at Elimination Chamber in February before The Tribal Chief defends his title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Will AJ Styles return to WWE before or during the 2024 Royal Rumble? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

