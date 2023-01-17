Former United States Champion reacts to being a huge part of the title's legacy in WWE

WWE RAW star MVP has disclosed that he is proud to be part of the lineage of the United States Championship.

Montel Vontavious Porter is currently a part of RAW's roster and is seemingly trying to reunite The Hurt Business. He has successfully recruited Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin back into the group and appears to be close to convincing Bobby Lashley to accept his guidance once again.

Earlier today, MVP took to Twitter to respond to an article written about the lineage of the US title. The two-time United States Champion disclosed that he is proud to have held the title and be a part of its lineage. The 49-year-old captured the title in 2007 and 2009. MVP's reign in 2007 lasted a remarkable 343 days before he dropped the title to Matt Hardy at Backlash 2008.

"Proud to be a part of the US title lineage and history!" tweeted MVP.

Former WWE writer wants Bobby Lashley to recruit new members to The Hurt Business

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently claimed that a reunion of The Hurt Business could work if The All Mighty Bobby Lashley recruited new members to the group.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince said it didn't make sense for Bobby to join a faction with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander as they rarely win any matches on television. Russo suggested that The All Mighty bring better talent to the stable so the WWE Universe can take them seriously.

"I'm gonna do what I did every time I wrote a wrestling show. I'm gonna put myself, as I'm writing this, in Bobby Lashley's shoes. 'Oh, The Hurt Business. Those guys have lost about 40 matches in a row; let me team back up with them.' Who would do that, bro? If anything, recruit new guys. Find new young studs. 'This should have been The Hurt Business. With those guys, it was all about them. These guys know it's all about me.' But to go back to the well, logically, it makes zero sense," said Vince Russo. [11:15 - 11:57]

MVP and Lashley had an amicable conversation backstage last week on the red brand. Time will tell if The Hurt Business reunites in the near future on WWE RAW.

