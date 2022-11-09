"Looks like you’re ready for Business" - WWE star teases a potential Hurt Business reunion

Bobby Lashley has teased a potential Hurt Business reunion with a recent comment on Shelton Benjamin's Instagram post.

The Hurt Business consisted of MVP and Lashley, who led the group from the front. The pairing of Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander served as the primary tag team of the faction.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Benjamin posted a photo of himself holding the RAW Tag Team Championship. He held the tag titles with Alexander as part of the faction.

In response, Lashley commented with the following message:

"Looks like you’re ready for Business!"

Check out a screengrab of Lashley's comment below:

Bobby Lashley has claimed that he will make sure WWE brings The Hurt Business back

Bobby Lashley has claimed that he will make sure WWE brings back his former faction that consisted of MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin.

During THB's tenure in WWE, they established themselves as a popular group within the WWE Universe. Even to this day, fans have demanded WWE reform the group.

In a recent interview with Seconds Out, the former WWE Champion discussed his former faction's popularity among fans. He spoke about the group's impact during the pandemic era. Lashley said:

"The Hurt Business was something that everybody loved, and I think that everybody will still love. Never say never, I will make sure that somehow someway we get back together. Because it seems like right now, everybody’s getting back into some sort of group in the WWE, theres so many different factions that are coming together and the most important faction and one of the biggest factions over the last few years, the one that took us all the way through the pandemic was The Hurt Business."

Lashley was recently in action against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel, whom he failed to beat in their rematch. The All Mighty then took his frustrations out on Austin Theory, costing him the United States Championship against Seth Rollins.

