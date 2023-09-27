Former United States Champion shows off incredible finisher he should be using in WWE

A quality finishing move is one of the most important things a WWE superstar should have. Former United States Champion Austin Theory uses the A-Town Down as his current finisher, but it seems like he has an incredible maneuver in his arsenal.

Theory was a huge wrestling fan growing up, idolizing John Cena. He made his debut on May 5, 2016 and performed mainly on the independent circuit. He signed with WWE in August 2019 and was assigned to NXT. He was called up to the main roster as part of the 2021 draft.

In a recent post on Instagram, Theory shared a video clip from 2018 when he was using a different finisher. He started it by hooking the opponent's arm and trapping one of the legs before lifting him into the air, turning and slamming him face down, somewhat similar to an End of Days or Bitter End.

Austin Theory shares a video of his old finisher on Instagram stories.

Austin Theory called the move Ataxia on the independent circuit, but it seemed like he stopped using it in NXT and the main roster. It was probably due to its similarity with the End of Days and Bitter End. It could also be compared to Shelton Benjamin's Paydirt and R-Truth's What's Up, which are variations of a Flatliner or STO.

Another possible reason why Theory barely used Ataxia in WWE could be because of its difficulty. It's easier to pull off on smaller superstars, but harder on bigger ones. On the other hand, he can hit the A-Town Down much easier on pretty much anyone.

Has Austin Theory used Ataxia in WWE?

Austin Theory had several finishers on the independent circuit including a Jumping STO and Ataxia. He modified the Jumping STO into the A-Town Down, while he rarely uses Ataxia since moving onto the big leagues.

Theory hit it once on Johnny Gargano during their match on RAW last year. It was an impressive maneuver, but they botched it, with Gargano going sideways and almost missing Theory's arm.

Should WWE allow Austin Theory to use Ataxia on television? Share your answers in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.