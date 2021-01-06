Former Universal Champion defends Goldberg's return

WWE Superstar Finn Balor doesn't have a problem with legends like Goldberg coming back for one-off matches.

Reigning NXT Champion Finn Balor recently spoke with Metro.co.uk and shared his views on legends from the past coming back and taking spots on WWE TV.

Balor made it clear that he doesn't have an issue with WWE bringing back big names from the past, be it for one night or every night. He further stated that he welcomes WWE's legends with open arms.

‘Those guys have carved out their legacy and proven over the years that they belong on the show. Whether it’s for one night or it’s every night, that doesn’t affect me and it shouldn’t affect anyone else.’

‘For me, when the tide comes in, all the ships rise,’ he said. If we can have Goldberg on the show, if we can have anyone on the show for one night, I feel it’s better one night than never. I welcome these legends with open arms!’

Goldberg made his surprise return on this week's WWE RAW

Goldberg made his WWE return on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, moments after Drew McIntyre had successfully defended his WWE title against Keith Lee. Goldberg went on to challenge McIntyre for the WWE Title at the upcoming Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view. Goldberg is a former World Champion, as well as a two-time Universal Champion.

He has, however, never held the WWE Championship and is hell-bent on finally accomplishing one of the most impressive feats in all of pro-wrestling. Goldberg's return wasn't announced for the RAW Legends Night episode, which featured appearances of megastars like Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair.

Superstars like Mustafa Ali openly criticized these returns, but it looks like Finn Balor doesn't share these sentiments. This is what Ali had to say about legends returning to WWE TV:

"Guys like Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa, myself, all of RETRIBUTION not on the show," Ali said. "Why? Because we need to hear, ‘Whatcha gonna do, brother?’ again for the seven millionth time? They pumped them up real good, the cheers, they pumped them up real good for them, huh? They were cheering, I’m sure they were."

Hope you enjoyed that @Goldberg, because it’s the only push you’re gonna get pic.twitter.com/VFUd150xoC — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 5, 2021

Do you agree with Finn Balor's view on the returns of WWE legends like Goldberg and Hulk Hogan? Do you believe that Goldberg deserves a World Title shot in 2021? Sound off in the comments below.