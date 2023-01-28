Former Universal Champion humbles Roman Reigns' cousin on WWE SmackDown ahead of Royal Rumble

Kevin Owens embarrassed Roman Reigns' cousin Solo Sikoa during the main event of the latest WWE SmackDown. The Usos could not even side with Sikoa, as they were already kicked out of the building.

The contest between KO and The Enforcer was an entertaining watch. Both men went hard at each other as soon as the bell rang. They tried multiple shoulder charges, but no one went down.

After a back-and-forth attempt between the two men, including Frog Splash, Superkick, and Cannonball, Kevin Owens finally had Sikoa where he wished. He headed up to the top again and hit the perfect Swanton Bomb.

KO was about to pin The Enforcer, but Sami Zayn interfered! Honorary Uce defied Roman Reigns' order and showed up on SmackDown to pull Sikoa out of the ring.

Solo Sikoa used the distraction to hit the former Universal Champion with a steel chair. KO hit back with a superkick and followed it up with a pop-up powerbomb into the announcer's table.

Kevin Owens had a steel chair and turned his attention to Sami Zayn; instead, he slammed Roman Reigns' cousin with it. In the closing moments, KO turned back to his former best friend but threw down the chair, refusing to hit him, and the match ended in a DQ.

The Prizefighter delivered a strong message to The Tribal Chief ahead of their clash at Royal Rumble.

Do you think KO would dethrone Reigns off the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship?

