Former Universal Champion questions the legitimacy of Roman Reigns' record-breaking WWE title reign

The Twitter handle of WWE on BT Sport celebrated Roman Reigns' record-breaking title run, which caught the attention of former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt.

Since capturing the Universal Championship at Payback 2020, the Head of the Table has been unstoppable. Reigns' historic title run began when he defeated Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt in a triple-threat match.

Reigns signed the contract after the match had already begun and used his newfound energy to defeat both The Fiend and The Monster Among Men. He eventually delivered a Spear to Strowman, making him the new Universal Champion.

First, Wyatt noted that while Reigns has defeated numerous stars on his way to the top, his journey began with a contentious triple-threat match at Payback 2020. Braun Strowman also questioned Roman Reigns' legitimacy to hold the gold title in support of The Eater of Worlds.

"Right!!!!!!!!" - Strowman wrote.

You can check out the post and The Monster's response to Wyatt's below:

The Tribal Chief passed the 900-day mark as Universal Champion and has also held the WWE Championship for over 300 days.

Roman Reigns will focus on facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

The Head of The Table at the 2023 Elimination Chamber brutalized Sami Zayn in his hometown of Montreal. Despite Sami receiving a massive pop, it was Reigns who walked out of the Bell Center as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

After several months of history, it appears that the former Honorary Uce has finished his story with Roman Reigns.

Many people say that wrestling promos are scripted and there are no real emotions involved. Well then show those people this clip. Kudos to Cody Rhodes as he made Paul Heyman break his character and made him cry in real by going a bit off the script.

The Tribal Chief is set to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, and the two may soon begin their feud.

The Wiseman Paul Heyman already had a promo battle with The American Nightmare on RAW, making the upcoming match between them more personal.

Do you think Reigns could walk out as the champion next to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

