Former Universal Champion says he and a member of The Bloodline got kicked off an overseas WWE tour

With a hectic road schedule that lasts almost 365 days a year, WWE star Kevin Owens recently revealed how he and The Bloodline's Sami Zayn got removed from the company's European tour in 2017.

Zayn and Owens have been best friends for more than 20 years after they both came through the independent wrestling scene together before making it to WWE in similar years.

Speaking to Corey Graves on After The Bell, KO spoke about how their togetherness put them both in hot water whilst on tour in Europe.

"Back in 2017, he [Sami Zayn] and I were so — in people’s minds, he and I were so, just one, that if he got heat backstage for something, I got the heat too. Even if I got nothing to do with it. We got kicked off a Europe tour once together for something that I will — I don’t think either of us really had anything to be blamed for. But, I was barely involved in it. ‘Get those guys out of here.’ " (H/T Post Wrestling)

Owens and Zayn's friendship sadly seems to be a thing of the past as the two stars severed social ties with one another this past Monday on RAW, with Sami choosing to side with his new family, The Bloodline.

WWE Hall of Famer praises The Bloodline's Sami Zayn

Despite wrestling for more than 20 years, The Honorary Uce's talent has only started to get worldwide attention from casual fans in the past few months.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long complemented the skills of The Bloodline's newest member.

"I haven't been able to sit down and really take the time to really watch it all, but Sami Zayn has always been a great performer. I had the chance to work with him one time ... and I enjoyed every minute of it. Sami Zayn is like a hidden talent. Maybe finally somebody realizes what they've had there all that time," Long said to Sportskeeda.

As a member of WWE's most dominant faction, Sami Zayn is currently rubbing shoulders with Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

