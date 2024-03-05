Former US Champion has first match on RAW in over 7 months against Andrade

Andrade made his in-ring return to Monday Night RAW and faced a very familiar opponent to get a big victory. For the superstar he faced, it was the first match on RAW in over seven months.

Things have been interesting for Andrade since returning to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble. He signed with the red brand and has been around but was yet to wrestle a singles match. Before his first match back on RAW, Dominik Mysterio told The Judgment Day to keep an eye out on him, teasing the Mexican star as the next possible recruit to the faction.

Andrade faced Apollo Crews, who wrestled his first singles match on RAW since July 24, 2023. It makes it a little over seven months since then.

Expand Tweet

Apollo Crews has primarily been a mainstay on WWE TV and has been relegated since re-joining the main roster in the 2023 WWE Draft.

He has a history with "El Idolo" - who he defeated to become United States Champion during the pandemic era in 2020. Crews was one of the beneficiaries of having no crowds, as was Bobby Lashley, the man who eventually dethroned him.

Expand Tweet

Hopefully, this will lead to more appearances for Apollo Crews on RAW.

Do you think WWE should utilize Apollo Crews more on RAW? Sound off in the comments section.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Should WWE utilize Apollo Crews more on RAW? Yes No 0 votes