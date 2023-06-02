Former WCW Champion came up with Big Show's name in WWE; reveals he "ripped it off" (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently discussed coming up with Paul Wight's name in WWE, where he went by the moniker of Big Show during his long tenure with the promotion.

Wight was a crucial member of WWE's roster for well over two decades until his departure in 2021, when he signed a deal with AEW. Before he became Big Show, Paul Wight was The Giant in WCW, where he found his footing in the business and even became a headlining talent by winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

However, when the 51-year-old chose to exit the now-defunct promotion in 1999, the Stamford-based company quickly brought him under its umbrella. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo disclosed that he was responsible for coming up with Big Show's name.

Russo revealed that he ripped off the name from an ESPN show that ran at the time, which was called "The Big Show," hosted by Chris Berman.

"I could have sworn, bro, that he was called The Big Show because that came from me, and you know where I got that from? Anybody can go back and research this. At the time, bro, ESPN had a show on called The Big Show. Chris Berman used to host that show. I literally ripped the name off directly from ESPN," said Vince Russo. [2:18 - 2:42]

WWE legend John Cena has only good things to say about Paul Wight

While he's a terrifying giant in front of the camera, Paul Wight has the reputation of being one of the nicest human beings behind the scenes.

In a recent interview, John Cena described Wight as a "kind and gentle giant." Cena also mentioned how the AEW star was one of his only supporters during his early days in WWE.

"Just the moments that he would open up as a human being. He is a kind and gentle giant, a giving giant. He was very much responsible, he was one of the few supporters of me when no one else would bet on me. We've had great conversations over the years, and those are some of my favorite moments — when you get to talk to Paul," said John Cena.

Though they went to war quite a few times inside the squared circle in WWE, John Cena and Paul Wight have forged a close bond outside of it.

