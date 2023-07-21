Former WCW Champion says Judgment Day member can't "draw three people in WWE;" claims he doesn't belong to the main roster (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his honest opinion on Judgment Day member Finn Balor, saying he should be moved down to WWE NXT.

The former Universal Champion is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam 2023. The duo had also clashed at Money in the Bank 2023, where The Messiah retained his gold. Though he's in a marquee spot in the promotion, Vince Russo doesn't think Balor is much of a draw.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer bluntly stated that Finn Balor should return to NXT. He went as far as to say that the Judgment Day member was hardly a draw for the company.

"Bro, can we be totally honest here? Finn should be in NXT. Bro, he's not gonna draw three people in WWE. Come on, bro; it is what it is," said Vince Russo. [3:16 - 3:32]

WWE legend Shawn Michaels has immense respect for Finn Balor

A few days back, in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Shawn Michaels lavished praise on Finn Balor.

The Heartbreak Kid mentioned that he was happy to have the chance to work with the Judgment Day member when he came down for his second stint in NXT from 2019 to 2021.

"I was very happy to be able to work with Finn Balor here in his second run in NXT because I certainly missed out on it the first time. I happen to have a great deal of respect and admiration for Finn and everything he's brought to NXT," said Shawn Michaels.

Finn Balor is one of the most decorated and influential wrestlers in NXT history, having won the coveted NXT World Championship twice.

