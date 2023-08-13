Former WCW Champion says Vince McMahon's mind is "off" (Exclusive)

WWE legend Vince Russo recently recalled how Vince McMahon couldn't control his laughter after pitching the idea of Mae Young giving birth to a hand.

WWE is the home to several iconic moments in wrestling and an equal number of outlandish ones too. One of the most puzzling of them was in 2000 when Mae Young gave birth to her and Mark Henry's child, which turned out to be a hand.

As expected, the moment left the viewers stunned, as nothing as wild or hilarious had ever happened on wrestling television before.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo spoke about an incident when he and Ed Ferrara were about to leave WWE for WCW.

He mentioned that Vince McMahon hired a new writer, Tommy Blacha, without informing him and Ferrara. Russo revealed that they learned about the new hiring when they visited McMahon at his house and found Blacha there.

"Right before I left WWE, a writer came in, who used to write for Conon (O'Brien), Tommy Blacha. And I was a d*** to Tommy Blach. I was a d*** to him because it was typical Vince bu****t. Me and Ed Ferrara are doing so well and well. All of a sudden, we go to Vince's house one day, and there's a guy sitting there on the table, wearing flip-flops who Vince hired. Never told us. And what did we do? We took it out on poor Tommy, which is horrible," said Vince Russo.

Vince Russo added that he and Ferrara found Vince McMahon pitching the wild idea of Mae Young birthing a hand, which Tommy Blacha first thought was a rib.

"But my point is I apologized to Tommy years later. But Vince pitched to Tommy, Mae Young giving birth to a hand. And Tommy said he couldn't even pitch it because he was cracking himself up and Tommy was sitting there and he literally thought it was a rib. Vince's mind bro, it's off man." [4:52 - 6:05]

Check out the full video below:

Former WWE star was unhappy with Vince McMahon scrapping romantic angle

A few days back, in an interview, Summer Rae revealed that she was pissed after Vince McMahon discarded a romantic angle between her and Rusev in 2015.

Rae added that the storyline, which was axed due to news of Rusev marrying Lana becoming public, cost her the chance to go on the European tour.

"I was p*ssed, like, I was so mad. I was like, God, we just did all this. There's no payoff. Like, what do I do? I'm on the European tour with them. Like, now am I kicked off the European tour? That's $15-20,000. Like, I'm just not going on tour. So the whole thing, I was like so mad," said Rae.

Though Summer Rae was released from WWE in 2017, she appeared in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, where Natalya eliminated her.

