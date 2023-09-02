Former WCW champion studied serial killers in the passenger's seat while traveling with colleagues, reveals Vince Russo (Exclusive)

The 1990s era of professional wrestling featured several trailblazers from WCW and WWE, who left a long-lasting impact on the business. Vince Russo had the chance to work with one such individual, Brian Pillman Sr., and he recalled how dedicated the star was to perfecting his character.

While Pillman portrayed many different personas during his career, he was arguably most popular as the "Loose Cannon," an unpredictable wrestler who pushed the limits of kayfabe.

Vince Russo worked with Pillman for a few years before the latter's death and recalled how the legendary star read books about serial killers while on the road.

The former WWE writer was astonished by the level of detail Brian Pillman put into his character in WCW, where he won multiple titles, including the WCW Light Heavyweight and World Tag Team Championships.

"Bro, during those 'Loose Cannon' years, I'd spoken to people who had driven or traveled with Pillman, and he would study, like, serial killers. In the passenger seat, he would just read book after book," revealed Vince Russo on The Wrestling Outlaws. "That's committing; that's what EC3 is talking about. That is committing to the bit, bro." [8:22 - 9:00]

EC3 comments on Brian Pillman's character development in WCW

Ethan Carter III chimed in and put over Brian Pillman's ability to commit to making a gimmick as good as possible for the audience.

EC3, however, explained that fans should get confused about Pillman's research on serial killers and conclude that the veteran wanted a similar on-screen personality.

The former WWE star noted that Brian Pillman was known for his unhinged conduct and merely drew inspiration from certain traits that notorious murderers had.

"It's committing to the bit, too, but it's also strengthening your mind to find character development and utilizing certain tendencies," the NWA World Champion explained. "Like, the Loose Cannon, I'm a serial killer? No, he wasn't playing a serial killer; he was just kind of nuts. In like, 'Oh, we keep talking about this weird tick he has.' You kind of incorporate that and find inspiration in strange places." [9:01- 9:30]

