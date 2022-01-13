"A match with Flair" - Former WCW star talks about his unfulfilled desires in wrestling (Exclusive)

Former WCW star Glacier has revealed that he would have loved to have faced Ric Flair in his prime. Glacier was in WCW when the company was at the height of its popularity, and Flair was unsurprisingly one of the leading stars at the time.

Despite being together in WCW for multiple years, both men never crossed paths as they were always in different spots on the card.

Here's what Glacier said to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show:

"Umm, anybody who was coming through that era, everybody would have loved to have had a match with Flair. I would have loved to have had a match with Flair, obviously."

The former WCW star continued to talk about his unrealized dreams in wrestling and mentioned Sting and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat.

While Glacier would have jumped up on the prospect of wrestling the Hall of Famers, he felt that forming a tag team with either one of them could have also been a career highlight for him.

"I would have loved to have had either a match with Sting or Steamboat or even tag with them. That would have been so cool, you know," Glacier added.

Glacier is satisfied with his WCW career

Ardent WCW fans would have fond memories of Glacier as he had a character quite similar to Mortal Kombat's Sub-Zero.

The 57-year-old star had a brief run in the promotion but was lucky enough to get the chance to face several prominent wrestlers. He came from a humble background and was grateful to have accomplished his goal of becoming a wrestling star for a major organization.

"Other than that, I got a chance to work with just about everybody I wanted to work with, you know, and so, as I always say, I'm just a kid from a small town in South Georgia, man, who got to live the dream. I'm still living it, and I'm very thankful," Glacier stated.

In case you're wondering, Glacier is still not done with his in-ring career. As he revealed right here, the veteran admittedly has a few more years left in the business.

