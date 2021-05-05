Former WCW star would have loved to wrestle Drew McIntyre and Cesaro [Exclusive]

Former WCW Tag-Team Champion Bryan Clark recently revealed which current Superstars he would have loved to face.

A former WWE and WCW star, Bryan Clark also found success in Japan in All Japan Pro Wrestling.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bryan Clark named Drew McIntyre as one of the Superstars he would have loved to face in his prime. He also named Cesaro and Sheamus as other possible opponents:

"I like Drew McIntyre a lot. I like his style. I like Cesaro, I'm impressed with his work. I don't think he's gotten to where he should really be, but that's just my opinion. Sheamus is another guy."

Bryan Clarks opens up about working with Vince Russo in WWE and WCW

Bryan Clark was also asked about his thoughts on former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo. Clark first worked with Russo in WWE when the latter was a writer for the promotion's magazine. Here's what he had to say about Vince Russo:

"He's great. Vince [Russo] and I worked together when he was a writer, when he was like at the very bottom when he first started. They were giving him articles in the magazine and the first big article he got was me. I still have it frame over here. When we had our podcast and talked, I showed to to him and he's like, 'My mom's got that saved in her house.' I liked him. He's funny and a good guy."

Bryan Clark also discussed working with Vince Russo in WCW:

"Like I said, when we came with the idea of KroniK, actually we did a little fan poll or something and the fans came up with that name. I don't even smoke but I said, 'Okay, I can work with the gimmick.' He pushed us with the titles twice and he made us the monster team that we were. It was good stuff."

During his appearance on UnSKripted, Bryan Clark also discussed why The Alliance storyline in WWE failed. You can check it out HERE.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.